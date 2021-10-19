‘Halloween Kills’ tops weekend’s box office

COURTESY PHOTO

“Halloween Kills” topped last weekend’s box office in North America at $50.4 million.

A horror movie over the weekend displaced the latest James Bond movie from its No. 1 spot in the box office in North America,

“Halloween Kills,” which stars Jamie Lee Curtis in the latest film from the longtime “Halloween” franchise, exceeded expectations and topped domestic box office numbers at $50.4 million.

During its second weekend, “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final movie as 007, fell to second place with $24.3 million at theaters in North America.

The success of “Halloween Kills” at the box office came while it also streamed on NBCUniversal’s Peacock service. Apparently that fact didn’t deter fans from seeing it on the big screen.

The question is how long “Halloween Kills” will remain on top. “Dune,” the latest cinematic interpretation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic, will be in theaters this Friday and is a strong contender to be No. 1 next weekend. That’s despite it streaming at the same time on HBO Max. “Dune” is the kind of epic that fans want to see on the big screen.

“Halloween Kills,” the second movie in the current Michael Myers trilogy, fell short of the 2018 “Halloween” movie, which revived the franchise and opened at $76.2 million.

Over the weekend, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” the latest Marvel Studios movie, placed third at $16.5 million.

“The Addams Family 2,” the quirky and funny animated sequel, was in fourth place at $7.2 million.

In fifth place was “The Last Duel,” director Ridley Scott’s 14th-century drama starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver of “Star Wars” fame, Jodie Comer and Harriet Walter. It earned an estimated $4.8 million.

In “The Last Duel,” King Charles VI (Alex Lawther) has decided knight Sir Jean de Carrouges (Mr. Damon) must settle a dispute with his squire (Sir Jacques Le Gris, played by Mr. Driver) through the final judicial duel permitted by the French government.

The movie was filmed in France and Ireland.

By the way, it’s the first film Mr. Damon and Ben Affleck, who appears in a supporting role in the movie, have written together since “Good Will Hunting” (1997). They co-wrote the screenplay of “The Last Duel” with Nicole Holofcener. It’s based on the books by Eric Jager.

