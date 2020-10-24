Halloween parking restrictions to be enforced in Goleta

This Halloween, the city of Goleta will yet again implement its temporary, permit-only, on-street parking program for residents near Isla Vista to discourage partying.

Parking permits were issued for the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista for Friday and Saturday night, Oct. 30 and 31.

These restricted areas include Universty 1 and University 2 neighborhoods, including the Cannon Green Condominium complex, from Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Stroke Road to the east and Whittier Drive to the south.

Each household should have received two passes in their mailbox by Thursday, and vehicle drivers are required to tape their parking permits to the inside of their driver’s side window during the restricted hours.

The hours of enforcement will be from 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 to 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

Signage and electronic message boards will be posted reminding drivers in advance.

Vehicles without the appropriate permit will get ticketed or towed.

For a map of the restricted areas, visit tinyurl.com/halloweenparking.

If you live in an area designated to receive a permit and did not already receive yours, contact the city of Goleta Neighborhood Services and Public Safety Department at 805-961-7558 or sdawson@cityofgoleta.org.

UCSB will also restrict access to campus outside designated coastal access areas. Campus will be closed to overnight visitor parking Friday and Saturday.

Police will also use roadblocks and checkpoints to enhance safety and security measures.

Lastly, the festival ordinance prohibiting amplified music at residents will be enforced from 6 p.m. Monday, through 7 a.m. Nov. 4.

For more information on how to celebrate Halloween safely amid COVID-19, visit https://publichealthsbc.org/halloween-covid-19/.

