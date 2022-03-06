HALLUM, John

John Hallum, loving father, grandfather, and friend passed away on February 6, 2022 at his home in Wausau, Wisconsin.

John was adopted at birth by Martin “Bud” and Barbara Hallum in San Francisco, CA in 1953. He was raised in the Santa Ynez Valley and graduated from Santa Ynez Valley High School in 1971. After traveling and spending a few years in the Los Angeles area he settled back in the Santa Ynez Valley, working at Bardex Corp. in Santa Barbara for 33 years. In 2007, John moved to Wausau, WI and worked for Clover Industries before retiring in 2012.

John’s number-one passion was music; the only thing he loved more than Pink Floyd were his daughters, Katlyn and Crystal. In addition to music, his other passions included baseball (until the 1994 strike), collecting baseball cards and coins, horticulture, and later in life the Green Bay Packers. John was blessed with incredible friends whom he shared many wild adventures and stories with. He will be missed by many.

In recent years, John was reunited with his birth family who welcomed him lovingly. This completed a part of him he’d always wondered about. He really enjoyed learning about his biological history and meeting these new-found loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his parents Bud and Barbara, his sister Marion, and his granddaughter Emma. He is survived by his daughters, Katlyn (Paul), Crystal (Thomas), grandchildren Abigail, Gavin, and was excitedly awaiting the arrival of his newest grandchild in June.

A celebration of life will be held at 1pm on Saturday March 26th, 2022, at 2445 Jonata St., Los Olivos, California.