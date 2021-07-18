HALLUM, Marion E.

On Thursday June 24th, 2021, Marion E. Hallum passed peacefully at her home in Solvang, CA. After conquering Ovarian cancer 14 years ago, Marion tirelessly and with immense grace, succumbed after a second 5-year battle. She fought these battles with her tremendous sense of humor and always found a way to find the ridiculous in any difficult situation. She was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her! Through her last days, she was surrounded by loving friends who meant the world to her.

Marion was born in 1957 to Martin “Bud” Hallum and Barbara Hallum. She was raised in the Santa Ynez Valley and graduated from Santa Ynez Valley High School in 1975. She went on to study music and graduate from USC, where she played saxophone for the acclaimed USC marching band. She had the honor of playing “Tusk” with the band during the making of the Fleetwood Mac Music Video (recording).

After graduating from USC, Marion moved to Santa Barbara, where she held various jobs while pursuing a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education at UCSB. Marion worked at the Montecito YMCA as the Director of Early Childhood Programs from 1984 – 1986 and at Santa Barbara Family Care Center from 1986 – 1991.

In 1991, Marion relocated to Anchorage, where she worked for the State of Alaska, Office of Public Advocacy, as a GAL (Guardian ad Litem). From that position, Marion became the statewide CASA Trainer, eventually advancing to Director of CASA program for the State of Alaska. She dedicated her life to helping abused and neglected foster children.

Each summer Marion used a week of her personal leave to volunteer at Camp Hope. She loved working with those young Children of Alcoholics/Addicts (COAs) at camp, teaching them to make sense of their parent(s)’ disease, and helping them to let go of some of their heavy burdens of guilt and shame. She even volunteered with a bald head, after going through chemotherapy for her initial diagnosis of ovarian cancer! She was deeply loved by the children and other camp workers alike. Marion loved the beauty and wonder of Alaska. She particularly enjoyed the wildlife and was enamored by frequent visits of moose and eagles at her lakeside home.

After retiring from the State of Alaska in 2016, Marion returned to the Santa Ynez Valley where she worked part time at the SYV YMCA while engaging in a variety of volunteer and community activities. Marion began the “Wine Club” to benefit the CASA program of Santa Barbara and later to benefit “The Troops.” She was active in Danish Sisterhood, Community Chorus and an adamant supporter of the community food bank. Marion is known for her beautiful photography of nature, birds and wildlife, sharing her photos on social media for the enjoyment of others.

Marion was passionate about many causes, including CASA, Homeless Pets, Environmental Wellness, Equality and Social Justice. She believed in shopping local and supporting small business. Marion was a catalyst for bringing people together and encouraging community. She absolutely loved the Santa Ynez Valley, especially her town of Solvang where she embraced her love of animals, nature photography, gardening, and home decorating. Surrounded by her many friends, family and her beloved dog Cooper, Marion took full advantage of living in such a beautiful place.

Marion is survived by her many dear friends, her brother John Hallum and her two nieces, Katlyn Alegria and Crystal Hallum. Honoring Marion’s wishes, there will be celebration of life at a later date.

We would like to extend gratitude to her team of doctors from UCLA as well as Dr. Julie Taguchi and Dr Juliet Penn of Santa Barbara. The Palliative Care nurses from VNA also provided tremendous support during her final months.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local CASA organization. Her family and friends will also be donating blood or platelets in her honor, welcoming any and all to join in.