HAMILTON, Judith Gayle Smith

11/24/1940 – 7/19/2021

Judith was born in Evansville, Indiana to Lucille and Arthur Smith on November 24th, 1940 and was the oldest of three siblings. She graduated from Bosse High School in 1958 and was a varsity majorette with her lifelong friend Judi Arning Ellis.

She married Thomas W. Hamilton, Jr. and they had two children, Michael, and Angela. They moved from Evansville to Indianapolis, and eventually to Santa Barbara in 1970 after Tom graduated from medical school. They remained married

until 1982.

Art was always a passion for Judith. She participated in a semester abroad program in Italy and studied architecture and the master artists while refining her techniques in drawing and painting. She was adept in multiple artistic mediums, but oil painting was where she shined.

She later studied and became an interior designer and spent her entire career working with Christopher Teasley, Stephen Singleton, and Dick Meyn. They, and others in the office became very dear friends to her.

Judith was an excellent baker and put her heart into making custom birthday cakes and pies for her family and friends. She designed and made original cards to accompany her impeccably wrapped gifts.

Granddaughters Austin, Jordan, and Madison were the light of her life and she treasured spending time with them.

She adored her dogs throughout the years. Mitzi, Popeye, Mimi and Lulu were always well fed and loved. She enjoyed their daily walks in the neighborhood where she frequently socialized with neighbors along the way.

Judith was predeceased by her father Arthur and brother Gary.

She is survived by her mother Lucille, sister Sandy Michaels, son Michael (Nancy), daughter Angela, and granddaughters Austin, Jordan, and Madison, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Judith broke the mold with her quirkiness, love, and loyaltly. She will be greatly missed.