Hamilton to lead Vitamin Angels board

COURTESY PHOTOS

Jim Hamilton

GOLETA — Jim Hamilton has been named the new chair of the board of Vitamin Angels, a Goleta nonprofit that works to improve the access to nutrition for women and children around the world.

Mr. Hamilton brings to the board his experience in the natural products industry and passion for serving vulnerable communities.

Michelle Goolsby

“After 10 years of service on our board, we are thrilled to have Jim as our new chair,” said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels founder and president. “The vote on Jim assuming the chair role was unanimous — a strong endorsement of his support by the board!”

Mr. Hamilton succeeds Michelle Goolsby, who has retired as board chair after nine years of service.

According to Vitamin Angels, Ms. Goolsby worked to recruit top talent, to bring in diversity, establish a well-functioning committee structure and help Vitamin Angels move forward during a time of growth.

“To say we’re sad to see Michelle step down from her role as board chair would be a vast understatement,” Mr. Schiffer said in a news release. “Michelle has helped us navigate through so many trying times and tough decisions over the years. She has the special ability to see through complex situations and help us arrive at simple and sensible solutions.”

For more information, go to www.vitaminangels.org/our-board.

— Dave Mason