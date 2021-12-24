HAMISTER, Margaret “Peg”

Margaret “Peg” Hamister, born in Pitcairn, Pennsylvania to Robert B. and Katherine Roward Singiser on February 2, 1925. Peg graduated Pitcairn High School in 1942 and went into the Navy as a Link Trainer Operator in 1944. She met husband-to-be First Lieutenant Donald B Hamister at the Naval Air Station in Atlanta, Georgia. They wed at Kenyon College Chapel in Gambier Ohio on December 22, 1946. After settling in Chicago Illinois, then moving to Lake Forest, Illinois, the family moved to Santa Barbara in 1963. Peg went to UCSB and graduated with a degree in English in 1970.

She was politically active as the Second District Planning Commissioner from 1975-1987. Also volunteered for several charities in Santa Barbara, including the Mental Health Advisory board, UCSB Music Affiliates, Santa Barbara Symphony League, Cottage Hospital Board of Directors, to name a few. She will be sorely missed by her son, Don Bruce and daughter Tracy (Levine), step-grandchildren Scott Levine, Deborah Levine Bradley and Rebeka Levine, San Jose, also many nieces and nephews. She lived a long and vibrant life, traveled the globe and was generous to a fault.

No services are scheduled at this time. Donation suggestions are the Opera Santa Barbara, 1330 State St., Suite 209, Santa Barbara 93101, or gifts can be mailed to the address below with checks made out to the UCSB Foundation. Please include a note that this gift would be in support of the Donald B. Hamister Scholarship Fund of the Department of Music in Peg Hamister’s memory. Address to follow – Leslie Gray, Sr. Dir of Development, Office of Development, University of California Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara CA 93106-2013