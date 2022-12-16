Hammami named director of public health

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Mouhanad Hammami

Santa Barbara County has named Dr. Mouhanad Hammami the new director of public health.

“Dr. Hammami has more than 20 years of experience in public government admin & healthcare & is deeply committed to public health & service,” according to a tweet from the county.

He is scheduled to start his job on Jan. 23.

Dr. Hammami succeeds Interim Public Health Director Daniel Nelson, who was appointed to the position after Dr. Van Do-Reynoso left in July. Mr. Nelson will continue to lead the Santa Barbara County Social Services Department.

Dr. Hammami spent 18 years working for Wayne County in Michigan, where he served as the director and chief health officer for the Department of Health, Veterans and Community Wellness.

— Katherine Zehnder