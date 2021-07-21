Hancock College celebrates national SkillsUSA champions

COURTESY PHOTO

Allan Hancock College’s SkillsUSA students celebrate their championship wins at the national competition.

Students in Allan Hancock College’s SkillsUSA program shined during a national competition, with two students winning first place national championship awards.

Francisco Avila Estevez and Keila Lopez Villa took home the title of national SkillsUSA champions for their first-place win in the public service category. For their entry, the team documented their work in the college’s Emergency Food Share Program, which provided free bagged food to 450,000 community members in Santa Maria and Lompoc during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony Morin, David Gonzalez Bautista, Edgar Ramirez and Lynette Espinoza took home a silver medal in the entrepreneurship category, and

Evelyn Garcia Paz, Kevin Conde Leon and Mari Lopez won bronze medals in the crime scene investigation category.

Lisette Guzman, Ana Rosas Pacheco, Shanterria Allen, Cristiana Flores and Jennifer Oseguera all placed within the top 10 in their respective competition categories, which included criminal justice administration, job skills demonstration, extemporaneous speaking, welding and automotive refinishing.

Of the 20 Hancock students who competed in the 57th annual National SkillsUSA Competition, nine earned gold, silver or bronze medals across three separate competition categories while going up against more than 3,700 other students. This year’s competition was held virtually from June 14 through June 18.

“We are so incredibly proud of our champions and all our SkillsUSA students who worked hard and competed at the national level,” said Adelina Pozos, Hancock SkillsUSA advisor. “They were great representatives of the college and the SkillsUSA program.”

“I exploded with applause when our team received the gold medal at the national competition. It was an amazing moment and one I will not be forgetting any time soon,” said Mr. Avila Estevez. “Overall, we just felt so proud of not only ourselves but also proud of our advisors for helping us get to the national level. They did a marvelous job helping us reach our goals this year.”

SkillsUSA is a national organization created to teach students the technical skills required for employment in career technical educational fields, as well as the soft skills required in any modern workplace. The organization is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry representatives who work together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. The organization holds competitions annually to recognize the achievements of career and technical education students and to encourage them to strive for excellence. Visit the SkillsUSA website for more information.

