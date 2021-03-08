Hancock College honored

Allan Hancock College has earned the 2021-2022 Military Friendly School designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey, with 747 earning the designation.

“Hancock has a long history of providing a quality education to active-duty service members, veterans and military families,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers. “We are honored to receive this designation so that our military-affiliated students know that our college remains committed to supporting them on their path to attain their educational goals.”

The methodology, criteria and weightings for the designation was determined by Vigtory, a veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment opportunities, with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council, which is comprised of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the participating college’s survey responses and government/agency public data sources. Data used to score the schools included the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

The 2021-2022 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Hancock continues to provide support services to its military and veteran students through its Veteran Success Center. The center assists prospective and enrolled student veterans or dependents of veterans in utilizing education benefits, completing the admission application process, registering for classes, accessing campus resources, getting involved in leadership activities, and transitioning into civilian life. The center also offers mental health counseling, computer access, learning assistance information, and access to tutoring and health services. Learn more at www.hancockcollege.edu/veterans.

— Gerry Fall