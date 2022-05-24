Hancock College hosts 2022 commencement in person

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Allan Hancock College will hold its in-person commencement Friday.



SANTA MARIA — Allan Hancock College is celebrating its 2022 graduates with a traditional, in-person commencement ceremony, at 10:30 a.m. Friday on the football field at the college’s Santa Maria campus, 800 S. College Drive.

The ceremony will recognize Hancock’s 101st graduating class.

This year, a record-breaking 1,490 students earned a total of 2,213 degrees and 959 certificates of achievement across 101 different majors.

More than 480 students have already RSVP’d to participate in the ceremony.

The ceremony will also be streamed live online via the college’s YouTube channel. Additional information about Hancock’s 2022 Commencement can be found on the college’s graduation webpage.

— Marilyn McMahon