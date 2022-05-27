Hancock College hosts graduation today

SANTA MARIA — Allan Hancock College is celebrating its 2022 graduates with a traditional, in-person commencement ceremony, at 10:30 this morning on the football field at the college’s Santa Maria campus, 800 S. College Drive.

This year, a record-breaking 1,490 students earned a total of 2,213 degrees and 959 certificates of achievement across 101 different majors.

The ceremony will also be streamed live online via the college’s YouTube channel. Additional information about Hancock’s 2022 Commencement can be found on the college’s graduation webpage.

— Marilyn McMahon