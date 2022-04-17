Hancock College hosts students’ art show

COURTESY IMAGE

“Bruce,” a pastels work by Carlson Sturgeon, is among the students’ art in a Allan Hancock College exhibit.

SANTA MARIA — Allan Hancock College is displaying a variety of creations by its fine arts students in their first show since in-person classes resumed last fall.

The exhibit is continuing through May 12 at the Ann Foxworthy Gallery on Hancock’s Santa Maria campus.

The art varies from paintings to drawings, graphic design, sculpture, photography, and digital media in representational and abstract forms. This year’s show will also include monologues and “pop-up” performances.

“The works that this talented and unique group of students created are engaging and delightful,” said Ann Foxworthy Gallery Director Laura-Susan Thomas.

“They are expressing themselves in some incredible and creative ways in this exhibition,” she said in a news release.

The gallery will host a reception featuring the show’s student-artists from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The reception will include a live performance by college drama students at 5:10 p.m. Students, staff and members of the community are invited to attend.

The Ann Foxworthy Gallery is located in the Academic Resource Center, building L, on the Santa Maria campus. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays. It is available by appointment only on Fridays. The gallery is closed on weekends and holidays.

For more information, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/gallery or contact gallery director Laura-Susan Thomas at laura.thomas@hancockcollege.edu or 805-922-6966, ext. 3652.

— Dave Mason