Hancock College names new vice president of student services

COURTESY PHOTO

Genevieve Siwabessy

Genevieve Siwabessy is the new associate superintendent/vice president of student services at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.

Dr. Siwabessy, who was one of four finalists for the position, was officially hired and welcomed to the college at the June 14 meeting of the AHC board of trustees.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Siwabessy to our Hancock family,” said Kevin G. Walthers, the Hancock superintendent/president. “She brings a wealth of experience in higher education and has a true passion for student-focused inclusion, equity and success.”

Dr. Siwabessy comes to Hancock with more than 18 years of experience across multiple levels of higher education in California. Before joining the college, she served as dean of student success and support programs for Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. She also worked as dean of student services at Woodland Community College and served in multiple roles in the Los Rios Community College District.

Dr. Siwabessy holds a bachelor’s degree in history from UC Davis, a master’s degree in higher education leadership from CSU Sacramento and a doctorate in education from UC Davis and Sonoma State University.

According to Hancock College, the office of the vice president, student services focuses on student success by providing leadership, management and supervision for the college’s student services division, which includes Hancock’s admissions and records, financial aid, counseling and other student support programs.

“I am thrilled to have been selected to join the Bulldog nation as the next associate superintendent/vice president of student services,” said Dr. Siwabessy. “I look forward to building on Hancock’s reputation for providing students with a high-quality student experience alongside committed colleagues who actively support the college’s mission and the transformative nature of education.”

Dr. Siwabessy will start in her new position on July 5.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com