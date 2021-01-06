Hancock College offers its first podcast

Allan Hancock College is offering students, staff and the public an opportunity to learn more about their college and community through its new “Hancock Conversations” podcast.

“Hancock Conversations” is the Santa Maria college’s first podcast and is produced in-house at the college.

Each episode, hosted by Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, is a casual conversation with people who are changing the odds for students and their local community.

Guests include current and former students, staff, faculty, administrators, local community members and more.

“This podcast celebrates the stories of the very inspiring people who have helped make Hancock the unique and vibrant hub for learning that it is today,” Dr. Walthers said in a news release. “They come from a wide range of backgrounds and life experiences, but they all share a passion for making their community a better place. It’s been a privilege to speak with them, and I’m happy that we can share their stories through this podcast.”

The college began recording the podcast in early 2020, with guests joining Dr. Walthers live in an on-campus studio.

After the COVID-19 pandemic struck, guests called into the recording sessions remotely to ensure their health and safety.

The college released the first episode of the podcast on Tuesday. The episode features Hancock grad and college trustee Hilda Zacarías discussing her work as a board member and her passion for social justice. Future guests include longtime Hancock welding instructor Ray Snowden, 1950s Hancock alum Marylin Cronk, and former college presidents Ann Foxworthy Lewellen and José Ortiz.

New episodes will air on the first and third Tuesday of each month.

For more information, go to www.hancockcollege.edu.

