Hancock College partners with SMRT to offer students free bus passes

Allan Hancock College is again partnering with Santa Maria Regional Transit to offer free student bus passes to all currently enrolled students this spring.

The Bulldog Go! program provides Hancock students enrolled in spring classes a pass to ride SMRT fixed routes for free. The program is just one of many support services available to Hancock students through the college’s new Basic Needs Office.

“Accessible and affordable transportation is a significant barrier for many college students,” said Kevin G. Walthers, Hancock superintendent/president. “This partnership with SMRT removes that barrier and allows our students to thrive on and off-campus.”

The free rides are made possible through the college’s partnership with SMRT’s Low Carbon Transit Operations Program.

Funding for Bulldog Go! comes from an air quality grant that provides public transit support for projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility while ensuring access to higher education opportunities for the community.

SMRT transportation provides friendly drivers and a safe environment with comfortable seating, real-time bus information and free Wi-Fi service. Bikes and skateboards on the buses are also welcome.

Students can access Bulldog Go! via SMRTpay app. The app is currently available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Using the app, Hancock students can log in using their student email and use their Bulldog Go! pass.

To learn more about the Bulldog Go! program, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/basicneeds/transportation. To learn more about SMRT and the SMRTpay app, visit the City of Santa Maria’s SMRT website.

