Hancock College students earn scholarship

SANTA MARIA — Allan Hancock College students Thomas Taylor and Rafael Valdovinos will each receive a $1,250 scholarship from the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation as part of the 2021 Academic Team Silver Scholars.

“These students displayed excellence in leadership and academics, and we are proud to see them representing Hancock as silver scholars,” said Dr. Kevin G. Walthers, Hancock’s president and superintendent. “Scholarships like these are imperative to helping students in reaching their career and educational goals.”

Allan Hancock College Foundation’s President’s Circle is matching the $1,250 by providing the Kathy Headtke/Mary Alice Majoue Scholarship to both scholars.

College administrators nominated Mr. Taylor and Mr. Valdovinos, and the selection committee looked at their academic achievement, leadership and community engagement.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, in partnership with the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, awards nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually to 50 gold, 50 silver and 50 bronze scholars.

“We thank the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation for recognizing these student leaders and for investing in their futures,” said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa.

Phi Theta Kappa, an international honors society with approximately 240,000 active members, will recognize the Coca-Cola Academic Team members during its annual convention April 8-10.

— Annelise Hanshaw