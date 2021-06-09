Hancock College students to compete at SkillsUSA

SANTA MARIA — Twenty Allan Hancock College students will compete next week in the national SkillsUSA contest.

Their participation comes after their strong individual and team showing at SkillsUSA’s statewide competition in August..

“All of our students are extremely excited to compete at a national level against the nation’s top students in the different career and technical education categories,” Hancock SkillsUSA Advisor Adelina Pozos said in a news release. “We are confident and optimistic that these talented students will do great.”

Hancock’s SkillsUSA team took home 15 gold medals, five silver medals, and one bronze medal during the statewide competition. They earned gold medals in categories varying from automotive refinishing technology, crime scene investigation, entrepreneurship to welding.

Though the transition to remote learning made it difficult for some, Ms. Pozos said the SkillsUSA students gained tremendous self-confidence. She credited the program’s Career Essentials Framework with improving their future employability.

Like the regional and statewide competitions, this year’s national contest will be held virtually from June 14 to 18.

For more information, go to skillsusa.org.

— Dave Mason