HAND, Dennis K.

Dennis K. Hand died February 5 in Santa Barbara, CA. He was born September 28, 1931 to Kenneth and Frances Hand in Murray, UT. He attended the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, USAFI classes in Wiesbaden, Germany, while stationed with the Occupation Forces after WW II. He also attended various real estate and commercial law classes in CA. He was a resident of Santa Barbara since 1975.

Dennis worked for several banks, financial companies and thrift and loan companies in UT and CA for more than 40 years. He was active in civic affairs, JCs, Chamber of Commerce and U.S. Power Squadron, and a boating safety organization. His military career included 10 years in the Air National Guard as an M.P.; Army National Guard as a bridge builder and Training NCO, and attained the rank of First Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve Tank Recon company where he learned to drive a tank. He served two years active duty in Germany in the Occupation Forces.

Dennis met Anne C. Volak in Madison, WI in June 1951. They were married in a US Army military chapel in Hanau, Germany, September 30, 1952. They were sealed in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on March 16, 2016. They were married 61 years, 1 week and 1 day when Anne passed through the veil. Upon leaving Germany they moved to Sandy, UT, and in 1963 moved to Redondo Beach, CA.

Dennis was a dedicated father and set high goals for his three children. He often said he spent his energies “chasing the wolf from the door,” and credited his wife, Anne, for raising three successful children. His wife, Anne, granddaughter Kayla Renee Hand and grandson Shawn Albert Hand predeceased him. He is survived by his two sons, Barry (Tricia) of Tracy, CA and Kennan (Karla) of Eugene, OR, and daughter Margo (Mark) Nance of Taylorsville, NC, and one granddaughter Julia Hand

of Goleta, CA.

Dennis has requested no services or ceremonies and asks that family and friends be allowed to mourn and remember him privately and in peace. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Food from the Heart, PO Box 3908, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care, 512 East Gutierrez St., Suite A, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.