Handcuff cops and let criminals roam free?

Santa Barbara County supervisors will begin their annual budget hearings this Friday, but don’t expect much in the way of meaningful oversight because, for the most part, they are just along for the $1.5 billion ride!

Nonetheless, the public should be very concerned that Supervisors Das Williams, Joan Hartmann and Laura Capps are planning to restrict the ability of the sheriff and the district attorney to do the job they were elected to do — namely arresting, prosecuting and incarcerating criminals.

This has to do with the refusal of these supervisors to adequately fund the construction of a new jail with the capacity to replace the dilapidated 60-year-old Main Jail in Santa Barbara — all of which constitutes a de facto jailbreak! Guided by incredibly naive wishful thinking, these supervisors plan to divert more and more mentally ill inmates, along with other felons and all persons who have committed misdemeanors, to what is called alternative sentencing.

What is missing from this discussion is a meaningful analysis of these so-called alternatives from a budget perspective.

For instance, the county department that treats mental health along with drug and alcohol problems (these can be markers for much criminal activity!) is called Behavioral Wellness. It employs 462 employees at a cost of $175 million per year. The department treats some 7,391 individuals of all ages for specialty mental health services, and 2,219 individuals receive substance use disorder services.

The sheriff’s department, on the other hand, has a budget of $200 million per year and a staff of 768 employees. This budget includes patrol services (318 employees) serving 44% of the county’s population. (The sheriff deputies patrol the unincorporated areas of the county along with several “contract” cities that don’t have their own police force.)

The sheriff also oversees the jail, which serves all law enforcement agencies in the county. The jail employs 350 staff members.

And the sheriff provides security staff for all court hearing rooms (41 employees) and performs coroner services for all suspicious deaths countywide.

Finally, the department also mans the public safety dispatch call center, which receives upward of 55,000 calls per year — including some 6,000 mental health crisis calls!

We know exactly what the deliverables are for the sheriff’s budget.

For the behavior wellness department, not so much!

The sheriff’s office patrols, makes arrests and incarcerates criminals. Lots and lots of criminals!

Unfortunately, however, the state of California has made the job of law enforcement officers extremely difficult because the vast bulk of criminal activity in California has been downgraded from felonies to misdemeanors.

What that means in practical terms is that most of the criminal activity in our communities no longer carries the threat of incarceration. The supervisors will make things worse by reducing the capacity of the jail so that even fewer inmates can be held, including the aforementioned felons!

The mental health services department is for the most part dealing with the same clientele year after year with virtually nothing to show for it!

But don’t take my word for it. Just a few weeks ago, the News-Press featured a front-page story titled “Mental health experts discuss issues impacting the Santa Barbara community” having to do with local experts gathering to discuss issues and solutions surrounding our community’s mental health situation.

The president and CEO of Pacifica Graduate Institute, Leonie Matson, said it best: “Our expert alumni and faculty do not attempt to fix anybody, but rather invite every human being to be more curious about their experience and self. We do not embrace any savior complex.”

No attempt to fix anybody? That is one of the substantive “alternatives” to incarcerating people who have been convicted of a crime? Thanks, but no thanks!

