HANDLOSER-CROSS, Eunice Evangeline

Eunice Evangeline Handloser-Cross (Lynn), 84, of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away on June 16, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Our beautiful sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Lynn, was born on January 22, 1937 to James and Inez MacLellan in Harrington, DE. Her family moved to Santa Barbara in 1952. After graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1955, she went on to study nursing at Knapp College of Nursing, graduating in 1961. After her children were grown, she returned to school to obtain both her BS and teaching credential in Nursing from California State University Long Beach.

After graduation, Lynn started her 41-year career as a Registered Nurse. She was employed by Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for over 30 years and also worked as a nurse in several physicians’ offices.

Lynn married her first husband, Roger Willhite, in 1957. They had three children together.

In March 1981, Lynn married her second husband, John Handloser, Sr. Together, they enjoyed traveling across the country and abroad, sailing, RVing, and walking their dog, Gizmo.

In July 2010, Lynn married her third husband, Dan Cross. They enjoyed many cruises and volunteering at First Presbyterian Church.

After retirement, she spent her leisure time volunteering at Cottage Hospital, painting, playing the piano, singing in the church choir, attending the Santa Barbara Symphony, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Lynn was a member of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara, the PEO Sisterhood, and First Presbyterian Church, where she held numerous positions.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, James and Inez MacLellan, and her husbands, John Handloser, Sr. and Dan Cross. She is survived by her son, Alan Willhite (Mary), daughter Kathy Elkins (Ken), daughter Kim Macaluso (Jon), step-son John Handloser Jr., her brother, James MacLellan II (Sally), her six grandchildren, Bruce Willhite, Ariel Bermudez (Kris), Jennifer Barrett (Michael), Jon Macaluso II, Justin Macaluso, and Jessica Macaluso, her two step-granddaughters, Hope Adams (Lex), Gretchen Dobrowolski (Kamil), three great-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Lynn’s service will be held at 10:30am on Monday, June 28, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 East Constance Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93105. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, John Handloser, Sr. at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Special thanks to the staff at Mariposa at Ellwood Shores and Central Coast Hospice for their wonderful care.