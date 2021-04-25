HANDTMANN, George E., III

George E. Handtmann, III caring husband, beloved father, loving brother, uncle, friend, and philanthropist, passed away of natural causes at his home in Carpinteria, California on April 10, 2021. He is survived by wife, Viviana Handtmann; son, Hank Handtmann; daughter, Kendle Evans and son-in-law Trey Evans and their two children Carter and Anderson; and daughter, Hilary Miller and her son Kegan.

George Handtmann started his professional career at Trust Company of the West before joining Provident Investment Counsel in Pasadena, California. At Provident, he served in various leadership positions for over two decades, including terms as Chief Investment Officer and Executive Managing Director.

George was born in Chicago, Illinois where he grew up with loving sisters, Kyle Pinta and Carol Ziverts. George also treasured his close relationships with sisters Elizabeth Dvorak, Kathryn Schumacher and brothers Charles and Richard Schumacher (deceased) who are the children of his late beloved stepmother Patricia Handtmann. George earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and an MBA degree from the University of Southern California (USC) in 1974 and 1976, respectively. While at USC, George was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and greatly admired his lifelong Trojan Family who showed him the beautiful Californian lifestyle he so dearly loved.

During his career and in retirement, George dedicated time to supporting his Alma Mater through charitable giving and serving as a Board of Directors of USC Associates and on the USC Undergraduate Admission and Financial Aid Committee, in addition to guest lecturing at the USC’s Marshall School of Business and Westmont College in Montecito, California. As a supporter of the fine arts, George and first wife Janet L. Handtmann and mother of his three children, established the Handtmann Prize, an annual juried photographic competition, at USC’s Roski School of Art and Design.

George was passionate about helping troubled youth through his leadership as the California Board Chairman of the Phoenix House from 2003-2007.