HANKINS, Robert K.

“The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind.”

On Saturday, October 17, 2020, Robert Hankins, loving husband and father of four daughters, passed away at age 93.

Bob was born on September 22, 1927 in Medford, Oregon to Glenn and Ellenor Hankins. He graduated from Eugene High and joined the Navy; was a proud graduate of the University of Oregon School of Business (Go Ducks!); was then drafted into the Army; upon returning home he started his 35-year career with the JC Penney Co. On June 28, 1953, he married the love of his life, Virginia Lee Holmes, and together they raised four daughters. Bob had a passion for the outdoors, fishing, hunting, tennis, golf, beach walks and working with Virginia to maintain their vibrant backyard. Bob enjoyed his retirement years in Santa Barbara, CA and showed his love of the community through his generous acts of giving, particularly in Rotary, MTD, and the Presbyterian Church, participating on community boards and serving on the lunch line at a local homeless shelter. Most of all, Bob loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Virginia, their four children, Judy (John Sims), Sharon (Douglas Findlay), Cindy (Glenn Lugliani) and Anne (Hugh Gaffney), brothers Bruce and Gordon, 9 grandchildren (Drew, Danny, Nicole, Jason, Jenna, Matt, Sean, Michael, and Lauren), 2 great-grandchildren (Aiden and Sadie) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Glen. Due to COVID-19, a service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.