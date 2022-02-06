Happy birthday, Goleta

City’s leaders look to future, more citizen involvement as the 20th anniversary celebration commences

COURTESY PHOTO

Mayor Paula Perotte holds the Goleta City Council’s proclamation honoring the city on the 20th anniversary of its incorporation.

As Goleta celebrates 20 years of cityhood, it’s more than just a birthday party but a recognition of how much its citizens and fledgling government have accomplished in the two decades it has been incorporated.

It was 20 years ago, Feb. 1, 2002, when the Goodland became incorporated following a voter-approved referendum. Then more than 57.8% of voters — and 20 of the 30 precincts — said yes to Measure H, the incorporation proposal.

“When we first became a city, we were still very much working with the (Santa Barbara) county government and what the county government had put in place because it’s hard to create a whole new set of things,” Margaret Connell, Goleta’s first mayor, told the News-Press. “But now, Goleta is very independent in making its own decisions, and that’s exciting to see — the way Goleta is in charge of making decisions about its future.”

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Goleta long rented its City Hall offices on Cremona Drive, but purchased the building in 2019 for $11.5 million.

The Goleta City Council kicked off its celebration last week with a proclamation highlighting its accomplishments throughout the years — from improvements made to Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove to the purchase of City Hall and other successful infrastructure projects.

Also recognized in the proclamation was the very first city council, made up of Cynthia Brock, Jonny Wallis, Jack Hawxhurst, Jean Blois and Ms. Connell. That council set an example for future Goleta city servants, Mayor Paula Perotte told the News-Press.

“They didn’t have offices. It was a struggle (at the beginning), but they pulled it together and set a really good tone and model for the rest of us,” Mayor Perotte said. “I always look back and think how fiscally responsible they were, how caring they were.”

Goleta’s Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove lives up to its name.

During the presentation of the proclamation on Tuesday evening, Councilmember Kyle Richards said even though the incorporation of the city is still fairly new, the Goleta community has a long and storied history that precluded cityhood.

“I did want to express the gratitude that we all feel to all of the organizers and the community activists and all of the people who laid the groundwork to have something that we have now created — our cityhood,” Mr. Richards said. “There were so many years of hard work, of activism, of organizing, of going door-to-door and petitions and multiple measures, some of which didn’t pass, to get us to the point we are today.”

Mayor Perotte became the first directly-elected mayor of Goleta in 2018, but she has served on the council since 2010. A focus for her, especially as Goleta looks to its future, is to continue a mission of community engagement.

She touted the work of the LEAD Academy, a six-week program giving citizens a behind-the-scenes look at city government, from the mayor’s role to various departments. She said the program has given people an insight into how they want to serve their community through various boards, commissions or other avenues.

The Goleta Train Depot is among the city’s historic sites.

“That’s our mission. We really want public engagement because that’s critical to getting things done,” Mayor Perotte said.

According to 2020 census data, Goleta boasts more than 32,600 people. News reports from the time of incorporation put the population at about 29,000 people.

While Goleta is gearing up for a big birthday bash on March 5 at Rancho La Patera & Stow House, council members are still working to transform Goleta into the city they want it to be.

“We’ve got a larger staff, our finances are better, but we still will be true to listening to our constituency, returning those phone calls and making sure that their voices are being heard,” Councilmember Roger Aceves said last week.

Mayor Pro Tempore Stuart Kasdin pointed to the projects Goleta has already undertaken and said the city council is prepared to continue advocating for the community.

“I look forward to the next 20 years of stewarding,” Mr. Kasdin said.

The Camino Real Marketplace pre-dates Goleta’s incorporation. It opened in 1998-99 and remains a community hub where residents dine at restaurants, see a movie, or shop for everything from groceries to clothing to tires. A farmers’ market takes place in the parking lot on Sundays.

On Thursday, Goleta’s council picked its very first electoral districts map. Another hearing is to be held later this month, and if all goes according to plan, the council will vote in March on whether to adopt the map — meaning the November election would mark the very first time in the Goodland’s history its four council members would be assigned to specific districts.

“It’s very exciting the city has survived for 20 years and new people have come along and picked up the flag and kept the city going and taken care of city business,” said Ms. Connell, who still remembers the celebration at Timbers Restaurant in El Encanto Heights once the election returns came in.

Mayor Perottee also still recalls the night of Nov. 6, 2001. After all, how could she forget it? Her cautious optimism gave way to elation as she could hear her neighbors cheering, “We did it!”

That enthusiasm hasn’t wavered. It’s just persisted for the past two decades.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com