Happy Hour at MOXI begins Jan. 26

Why should kids have all the fun?

It’s the grown-ups’ turn to play as MOXI opens late for its first Happy Hour of 2023 on Jan. 26.

The interactive museum, which serves youths and their families, is encouraging adults to “com, play, drink and be curious” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. MOXI is at 125 State St., Santa Barbara.

Those attending the Happy Hour are encouraged to explore the three floors of exhibits, including the MOXI Arcade and rooftop Sky Garden with panoramic city and ocean views.

This month, you can make something in the Innovation Workshop, or try your hand at glass etching for an additional $7 fee, which includes guided instruction and souvenir glass.

It’s first-come, first-served at the event, and space is limited. Beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks are available for purchase.

MOXI will host Happy Hour events again on April 14, June 23 and Oct. 13. MOXI’s Winter Happy Hour tickets are on sale now at moxi.org/happyhour. Cost is $14 for adults 21 and older and free for members. The Glass Etching workshop, which costs $7, includes a souvenir glass.

MOXI members can purchase discounted tickets by logging into their accounts. To learn more about memberships, visit moxi.org.

