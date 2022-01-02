Happy New Year and thank you, China

COURTESY IMAGE

It’s been two years and counting. Our president continues to harp about getting the vaccination and forcing more mandates to punish those who are resisting because he claims to care. However, his tunnel vision and single-mindedness are very misguided and should be focusing on a different kind of vaccine elsewhere.

How long can Joe Biden and his sycophants hide behind the curtain? The open border is a national security crisis and has bloomed into the most immediate serious problem facing America today. The injustice to Americans trying to follow the rules while lawbreakers can ignore them is bad enough, but there’s more.

Put aside all the obvious impacts the open border is creating for Americans regarding the massive influx of more bodies and human trafficking; there is an even greater drug crisis that continues to be ignored.

China gifted us the turmoil we’re facing today. China brought it to the world and Dr. Anthony Fauci and others in our own country may have had a hand in making it worse.

But place the blame where it belongs, it was China that caused the death of so many of our citizens. China (directly or indirectly) managed to recruit/persuade the Democrats to work in tandem to bring down American businesses. China and the Democrats caused hundreds of thousands of children to lose nearly two years of getting a proper education. China and her American friends found the perfect weapon to divide us from within and further accelerate the destruction of our way of life.

China didn’t launch a single rocket or fire one bullet, but it managed to accelerate the dismantling of our culture nearly immediately after Biden took office.

With our southern border now wide open, China launched another weapon to speed up the destruction of the U.S., fentanyl. It’s beyond comprehension that we deal with China in any way (I recognize the complexity) while it facilitates the deaths of 100,000 Americans a year to overdose. It’s not even a secret that China provides the ingredients to the Mexican cartels to make this most lethal of drugs.

President Biden laid out the red carpet with an implied sign saying “No one is going to stop you from murdering our citizens. We no longer prosecute.”

Like so many things this administration has done, my mind can’t wrap around the lack of concern over the increasing deaths and devastation of human lives and families. How the administration and the media, working hand in hand, completely ignore those murders but are determined to go after nurses, firefighters and the military who don’t want the vaccine, and now the booster, is insanely insane. You want to scream but no one will hear you.

I’m not sure what role America will play in the Olympics, but I think giving China any credibility for anything, is a slap across our faces. I feel for the athletes if America didn’t attend but there’s so much wrong with China and what they’ve done and continue to do is unforgivable, yet we continue aid and abet them. I had heard that China is holding a million Americans in prison. I tried to confirm this, but more and more search engines are hiding information.

Regardless, no matter how many they have imprisoned, we’d be holding fun and games down the street while fellow Americans are rotting along with a good chance they’re being or have been tortured.

Who or what’s it going to take for someone or something to step up and fix this atrocity? Liberal politicians, whether using the virus or defending the criminals instead of the victims are determined to undermine the country. “Follow the science.” “It’s the data.” I’m so sick of hearing that. Everything we’ve been told has been wrong. The Pfizer vaccine was going to be 95% effective. How’s that working out? Once you get the shot you no longer have to wear your mask. Oops.

The vaccine wears out after six months, you need a booster. If you don’t get a booster, you’re fired. And now the word on the street is three months after your booster you’re going to need another booster. An incredibly as I was about to send this off, I heard we’re likely going to need them forever. Boy, someone is getting very wealthy.

Circling back to who brought us this ruination our lives; have you heard anything about what’s happening in China? Do we know if they have an omicron breakout? Do we know if they developed a fool-proof vaccine? Are Chinese citizens still dying in large numbers?

Are they still working on gain of function on other viruses? Are they planning to unleash another more powerful germ?

In the meantime, we reward them with all our business, sold out the American worker, sports organizations praise them, and the left downplays the slave labor, the racism, the lack of free speech and the lack of freedom of religion. All the things the left fight about in America, they give China a pass. Including causing the worst air pollution on the planet. Don’t preach to me I have to do more about “climate change” when China has cities you can’t even see across the street.

President Biden’s people and the left exploited a virus brought to us by China and used it to turn Americans against each other. To try and gain more power and make Americans government dependent. All China has to do now is sit back and watch us dissolve, but you know they’re not just sitting on their hands.

Thank you, China. We’ll see how many more American deaths you’ll be responsible for in 2022 and all the new variants you’ll give us this year.

Henry Schulte welcomes any and all feedback: hschulteopinions@gmail.com.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.