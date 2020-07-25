HARB, Jeffrey E., M.D.

October 19, 1960 – March 7, 2020

Jeffrey E. Harb (59) was born on October 19, 1960 to parents Fred and Fadwa Harb in San Diego, California. He passed away on March 7, 2020 in Santa Barbara 3 ½ months after being diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma. He is survived by his mother, Fadwa, and his siblings Joe and Jane. He is also survived by his two children, Elli and Ethan, and is preceded in death by his father Fred.

Raised in San Diego, he graduated from San Diego State University in 1985 and attended the Brown-Dartmouth Medical Program in Hanover, New Hampshire and Providence, Rhode Island, graduating from Brown University School of Medicine in 1989. He then returned to the sunshine of California to begin his residency in Internal Medicine at Santa Barbara

Cottage Hospital.

After completing his residency, he served as physician at Country Medical Clinic in Solvang before entering into private practice with Dr. Michael Bordofsky. From 1999-2011, Dr. Harb cared for the health of Santa Barbara residents before leaving the practice to lend his expertise to the insurance sector.

While a resident at Cottage, he met pharmacist Kristi Lay; they were married in 1994 and delighted in raising their two children together during 20 years of marriage before parting ways. Dr. Harb was an avid golfer who could always be found on the local Santa Barbara fairways, devoting his weekends to his quest to make it on the Senior Tour.

As a father, physician, and friend, he will live forever in the hearts of many.