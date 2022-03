KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS

Santa Barbara Harbor Restaurant Inc. has purchased Harbor Restaurant and Longboard Grill, two Stearns Wharf restaurants.

SANTA BARBARA — The Harbor Restaurant and Longboard Grill have been sold.

Four over four decades the restaurants on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara have been operated by the Scott family along with Dave Perry.

The restaurant business was purchased by Santa Barbara Harbor Restaurant, Inc, which has plans to remodel the 12,000-square-foot building and add a 5-star menu. The sale was brokered by Dan Moll of Hayes Commercial Group.

— Katherin Zehnder