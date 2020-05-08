HARGIS, Wanda Lucile

Wanda Lucile Hargis, 92, passed away on February 18, 2020 after a short illness.

Wanda was born october 16, 1927 in Fullerton, CA and raised in Pasadena. She moved to Santa Barbara with her family in 1943 and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1944.

After graduation, Wanda earned a teaching credential from the Riviera campus at the State Teachers College in Santa Barbara. This school later became UCSB.

She first taught elementary school in Morro Bay, CA and later moved back to Santa Barbara and taught at McKinley elementary. Later, she taught at Garfield, Wilson and Adams elementary schools. She finished her career as a math resource teacher at Adams.

Wanda met her future husband Daniel B. Hargis when she drove a church group to the Rose parade. On the way down to the parade, Dan rode in the back seat. However, on the return trip he rode in the front seat.

They were married in June 1956 and three boys quickly followed, Jerry in 1957, Jeff in 1958 and Joel in 1962. Wanda returned to teaching when Joel started kindergarten in 1967. Wanda had to take early retirement in 1984 due to severe hearing loss in both ears.

After Dan retired, they decided to sell their Goleta home and start a new life of retirement in the Quail Meadows community of Santa Maria. A new community with new neighbors of all about the same age and varied backgrounds meant a whole new life of friends, social activities and travel. Some of the highlights of their travel was a three-week trip to Australia and New Zealand. They also had a lengthy cruise on the Rhine and other rivers in Europe.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Edith Dooling, brother Bob, husband Daniel and son Joel. Wanda is survived by her oldest son Jerry (Evelyn), her son Jeff and her niece Lorri Kirker (Randy) along with her grandson Garrett and many step-grandchildren.

Daughter-in-law Evelyn said Wanda was the best mother-in-law ever. Evelyn often said she hoped she could relate to her own relatives the way Wanda did with hers. Evelyn often used the phrase “WWWD.” What would Wanda do?

No services are planned at this time. However, donations can be made to any local animal shelter in Wanda’s name. She had a special place in her heart for all of the furry friends she had over her life.