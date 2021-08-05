HARNETT, Helen Ione Moore

Helen Ione Moore Harnett passed away peacefully on July 24, 2021 after a long illness. She was born May 6, 1932 in Santa Barbara, and was an active alumna of Santa Barbara High School and UCSB. She taught elementary school and lived since 1960 in Ojai.

Services are at 10:00 AM Friday, August 6, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Ojai. Burial follows at 1:15 PM at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the American Cancer Society.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Harnett, and is survived by her 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.