HARPER-HOWELL, Jennifer Ann

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

Jennifer Ann Harper-Howell passed away in Solvang, California on June 22 at 65 years old.

Born in Castro Valley, California on September 8th, 1956, she was raised in Solvang by her California Highway Patrolman father Charles Harper and her banker mother, Jane Harper, along with her big brother Reid.

Along the way, additional family members, Beverley Harper and Albert Martin, were added and dearly loved. Many hobbies of Jenni’s included sewing, reading, animals, country music, the beach, bird watching, and swimming. She traveled to Australia, Tasmania, New Zealand, Hawaii, and Mexico and remembered these trips as great highlights in her life.

A love of people, especially the elderly, led to a career in nursing that was extremely fulfilling. After retiring from nursing, she worked at El Rancho Market and always said it was “the best job ever.”

Special love was shared with her niece Kassidy Martin (Scott Martin), 3 grand-nephews, Gabriel, Logan, and Ashton Martin, nephew Christian Fairfax, and sister-in-law Rhandee Lipp.

Memorial Services for Jenni are planned for August 13th at Loper Funeral Chapel, 2465 Baseline Ave. in Ballard at 11:00 am.

Those who wish to donate in her memory, may do so to the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, 111 Commerce Dr., Buellton, CA 93427. https://www.syvhumane.org/

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors