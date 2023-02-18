HARRIGAN, Barbara

May 15, 1927 – February 10, 2023

Barbara Harrigan passed away peacefully at the Casa Dorinda in Montecito, CA on Friday.

Born in Milwaukee, WI, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Dora Heald. While attending the University of Wisconsin, she met her future husband John Harrigan. After marrying in 1950 they set out for a new life in the Pacific Northwest. She and John raised their family in Portland, OR, Seattle, WA, and Los Angeles, CA. As John worked his way up the ranks of the banking business, Barbara was always by his side. A past member of the Los Angeles Country Club and the Valley Club of Montecito, Barbara was an avid golfer and bridge player. After retiring to Santa Barbara, she volunteered locally and was a member of the Little Town Club. Her status as a respected member of her community concealed her more adventurous side, which included both a feigned pregnancy to secure lodging on her honeymoon in Yellowstone, and an earlier attempt to run away with childhood friends to Chicago that both began and ended at the Milwaukee train station.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2017 and is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Sally) Gruber, son, Peter Harrigan, and grandchildren, Shaun, Quinn and Colin Gruber, Erin McClintock, and Ainsleigh and Audrey Harrigan. The family wishes to thank the Casa Dorinda and the private caregivers who provided Barbara with loving support the last few years. While her release from the dementia that clouded her last years is indeed a blessing, she will be greatly missed.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary