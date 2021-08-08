HARRINGTON, Carrell Richard “Rick”

We are saddened to announce the passing of Carrell Richard “Rick” Harrington. He died peacefully on July 19th in his Santa Barbara home at age 82, surrounded by his loving family.

Rick was warm, joyful, passionate, and curious. He delightfully pursued many deep interests, making new friends and bringing along many old ones through his humor and enthusiasm. Over the course of his rich life, Rick was an avid motorcyclist, tennis player, road cyclist, ceramicist, poker player and guitarist. He and his wife Charlene owned and operated Harrington Electric, an electrical contracting company, from 1976 through 1997. While running the business, Rick held weekly classes for his employees, helping many start their own electrical contracting companies. He also designed and developed a line of landscape lighting fixtures (Santa Barbara Illumination) sold and installed throughout the Santa Barbara area and the United States.

Rick leaves behind Charlene, his wife of 53 years, his daughter Marsha and husband Paul, his son Richard and wife Anita, stepson Edward and wife Marie, grandchildren Samuel, Kate, and Hannah, and many beloved friends.

We wish to honor Rick’s life with a memorial service on Saturday, August 14th at 2:30 pm at The Vedanta Temple, 927 Ladera Lane, followed by a celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Direct Relief International.