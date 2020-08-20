Harris accepts nomination for vice president

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for vice president during a speech Wednesday before the virtual national convention.

Sen. Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is the first woman of color on a major party ticket.

She’s also the fourth woman to run on a major party ticket.

In addition to Sen. Harris, Wednesday’s speakers included President Barack Obama; U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost in 2016 to Republican President Donald Trump.

The Democratic convention concludes tonight with a speech by presidential nominee Joe Biden, who was vice president during the Obama administration.

— Dave Mason