Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris recently addressed troops, elected officials and media at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Her office announced Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic.

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Tuesday.

The vice president has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or the first lady in recent days because of travel schedules, according to press secretary Kirsten Allen.

Vice President Harris recently visited Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The vice president is asymptomatic and will isolate and work from her residence, her office said. She will return to the White House once she tests negative.

In the meantime, Vice President Harris will follow guidance from her physicians and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vice president is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot last year.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff revealed he tested positive for COVID in March, but Vice President Harris did not catch it at the time.

Additionally, White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for COVID recently.

Former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also tested positive for COVID in recent weeks.

