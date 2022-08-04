HARRISON, Ruth Elizabeth (Mueller)

7/12/1930 – 10/28/2021

Ruth Harrison, beloved Mother, Sister, Daughter, Aunt, Grandmother, Mother in-law and joyous friend to many joined Jesus in Heaven. She died comfortably in the caring hands of Channel Islands Post-Acute Care. Our family has lost a beacon and a blessing to all who knew her. Preceded in death by her daughter Catherine Elizabeth (Wade) May as well as her dear Mother, Vera and Father Carl Mueller – Ruth has reunited with them all!

Born in Buellton to Catholic father and Lutheran mother, Ruth was baptized at the Santa Ynez Mission. Ruth was very proud of having grown up in Santa Barbara. In her later years she loved touring with her family around Santa Barbara, showing where she grew up, Junior High and of course she was a proud Don’s graduate. Family Graveside service, August 5, 2:30 Santa Barbara Cemetery. More: https://tinyurl.com/2p8vcsey