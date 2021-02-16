Harry and Meghan expecting second child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, they announced Sunday.

Friend and photographer Misan Harriman posted a photo on Instagram Sunday with Meghan resting her head on Harry’s lap and her hand lying on a baby bump. The photo’s caption suggests the photo was taken remotely on an iPad.

Princess Diana unveiled her second pregnancy on Valentine’s Day in 1984 and gave birth to Harry in September of that year.

The Duke and Duchess did not provide details about when or where the baby will be born, continuing a trend of privacy from extensive press.

The family resides in Montecito, a move that made headlines in August.

The two stepped back from their royal roles in January 2020 and moved to North America.

— Annelise Hanshaw