‘Harry & Meghan’ debuts on Netflix

Prince Harry, left, and Meghan Markle

MONTECITO — One of Montecito’s most famous couples — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — talk about their lives and their exit from the British royal family in “Harry & Meghan,” a documentary series that premiered Thursday on Netflix with its first three episodes.

The interviews were completed by August, and according to the producers, the Royal Family declined to comment.

In the first three episodes, Prince Harry talks about spending his childhood in the public spotlight. And he and Meghan discuss the early days of their romance, including meeting on social media and their first date in July 2016 in Soho, London. Harry was late and blamed traffic.

The documentary series shows the couple at their home in Montecito, and Harry talks about the ways Meghan is similar to his mother, the late Princess Diana. And Meghan and Harry talk about the first time she met Queen Elizabeth II.

— Dave Mason