HARSH, Marian Luella

Marian Luella Harsh passed away in Flagstaff, AZ July 2020. She leaves behind her mother, Leora (Lee) (Oss) Harsh, her many friends, and her 3 marvelous children. They are Sierra Harsh, Flagstaff, Mariah Heald, Flagstaff and Dakota Heald Serving his country somewhere in the Middle East. She also leaves her brother Duane of the Hearts Therapy Stable in Santa Barbara, CA. Her father Ben Harsh preceded her in death in 2012, Her brother Art passed in 2018 and her brother Rodney passed at birth. (I like to think there well be a reunion of family members waiting for her.) She also leaves many family in Nev., CA., MI., Ill., and Colo.

Marian was born and raised in Flagstaff, graduating from Coconino H.S. in 1981. Her forever friend from there, Charlene, was always in for whatever they could come up with. (Dumpster diving to collect cans for school money was a weekend thing those 2 perfected.) She then joined the army where she grew into the strong woman she was for the rest of her life. While in the army she was a proud combat medic and carried on that passion for helping others no matter who or where to the best of her ability.

Her married life in Colorado had her working on their farm with her horses which were the love of her life as were any and all animals. Marian’s bravery at trying to take on problems head first, sometimes winning, sometimes losing, and her confidence that problem would turn out right, her bright spirit and strong USA patriotism will live on in her loved ones’ hearts for the rest of their lives. And…they will always be waiting for her cheerful call, “Hey, Lady! Whatcha doin’?”

Due to that darn Coronavirus, there will be no service nor memorial service at this time. We hope there will be a time in the future for those who loved her to come together. A Go-Fund Me account has been set up and the family would be grateful for any and all donations.