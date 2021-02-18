Hart named vice chair of LOSSAN board

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart has been selected to lead the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency Board of Directors as vice chair to provide oversight of key initiatives in the agency’s annual business plan.

Dana Reed, mayor pro tem for Indian Wells, was chosen to be the chair of the board.

Supervisor Hart served as the original manager of SBCAG Traffic Solutions program, promoting local green and sustainable transportation options. He has also served the community for many years as a Santa Barbara City Council member, planning commissioner, California coastal commissioner and deputy executive director for SBCAG, supporting regional efforts to widen Highway 101 and improve bus and passenger rail service.

Mr. Reed and Mr. Hart will guide the board and identify LOSSAN Agency’s major goals and objectives for management of the Pacific Surfliner intercity rail service, as well as the budget necessary to administer, market and operate the service.

The LOSSAN Agency is governed by an 11-member board composed of officials representing rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the LOSSAN rail corridor between San Diego and San Luis Obispo.

— Grayce McCormick