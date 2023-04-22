HARTMAN, Christopher Cook Leith

April 25, 1961 – April 9, 2023

On the evening of April 9, 2023, Christopher “Chris” Cook Leith Hartman passed away at his Santa Ynez home after a ten month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 61 years old.

Born in Bar Harbor, Maine, in 1961, to John Burroughs Leith Hartman and Annie Verser Hartman, Chris was the third of their five children. He spent his childhood sailing at the Pleon Yacht Club in Marblehead Neck, Massachusetts, playing hockey in Houlton, Maine, and attending Stony Brook Preparatory School on Long Island in New York.

Drawn to the West Coast by the warm weather, the beaches, and the palm trees, Chris spent most of his adult life in Santa Barbara. In 1984, he graduated from Westmont College with a degree in business and economics. In 1990, Chris joined the retail brokerage firm Smith Barney, where he served as vice president for 20 years. In 2010, he joined TKG as a private wealth manager. Throughout his career, Chris cared deeply about the well-being of his clients and worked hard at assisting them in reaching their financial goals. He retired in 2023.

In 1995, Chris met the love of his life, Karen Thompson. They were married in October of 1996, and had two sons, Christopher and Matthew. Chris thrived on bringing people together, organizing social events and spending time with family and friends.

His children were his pride and joy, and he was extremely active in supporting their growth and development. Chris regularly took time to relax with his family and savor the natural beauty near his cabin on Lake Almanor in northern California. He loved the great outdoors, spending time skiing, sailing, hiking mountain trails, and biking. Chris also enthusiastically collected and renovated classic American muscle cars and British sports cars.

Throughout his life, Chris was an active member of the Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez communities. He served on the board of the Carpinteria Boys and Girls Club and as president of the Santa Barbara Young Republicans. Chris sat on the Board of Directors of Old Spanish Days in 2009, through 2012, and served as co-marshal of the Fiesta Historical Parade for several years.

Chris became a member of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse in 2012, serving as Vice President for five years before being elected President in 2021. He enjoyed years of fellowship and the opportunity to support his community as a member of Vikings of Solvang. Chris also collaborated with local political candidates and was elected in 2018, as the first vice chair of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party and held that position till his passing.

The Christian faith was an important part of Chris’ life. He was an active member of El Montecito Presbyterian Church and The Ranch Church in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Chris is survived by his wife of 26 years, Karen, and two sons, Christopher of Burlingame, and Matthew of Santa Ynez; his sister Tiffin H. Fox and her husband W. Trent Fox of Waldmohr, Germany; his brother John B. L. Hartman and his wife Margrete R. Hartman of Alsvag, Norway; and his sister, Kate H. Klein and her husband Matthias A. Klein of Schmatzhausen Hohenhann, Germany. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Patricia Thompson Perry of Santa Barbara, sister-in-law Susan Anderson and her husband Rod Anderson of Santa Barbara, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at The Ranch Church in the Santa Ynez Valley. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Chris to the Vikings Charities of Solvang.