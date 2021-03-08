Hartman elected president of Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse board

SANTA BARBARA — Chris Hartman of Santa Ynez has been elected president of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse board.

Mr. Hartman, who has served on the board since 2012, succeeds Sara O’Shaughnessy, who will continue as a board member.

The board also re-elected Richard Kline of Los Alamos as board chairman, as well as David Baskett of Santa Maria as treasurer, Dianna Vandervoort of Santa Barbara as secretary, and Dana Mazzetti of Montecio and Jay Gerlach of Santa Barbara, as vice presidents, according to a news release.

Mr. Hartman grew up in Marblehead, Mass., and attended Westmont College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in management, marketing and related support services. He then joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Santa Barbara, serving as vice president for 20 years. In 2010, he joined Santa Barbara-based TKG Financial, where he currently serves as private wealth manager.

Mr. Hartman met his wife, Karen, while working at Smith Barney, and they reside in Santa Ynez with their two children, Matthew and Christopher.

Mr. Hartman is also an active member of Ranch Church in Santa Ynez, Vikings Charities and the Santa Barbara County Republican Central Committee. He has spent the past five years as the posse board’s vice president.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse is a nonprofit formed by local residents to seek ways to help the Sheriff’s Office maintain its current efficiency and improve its performance, morale and effectiveness. The posse also works on innovative solutions to the increasingly complex problems faced by local law enforcement.

The board includes local non-law enforcement volunteers who donate their time. And the board works to help the Sheriff’s Office meet needs not funded by the county budget.

Recently, the Posse helped the Sheriff’s Office obtain much-needed emergency equipment including COVID-19 personal protection equipment, protective vests, night vision goggles, specialized weapons, computer equipment, drug sniffing and patrol/tracking/bomb/explosive detection dogs, a headquarters barn for its Mounted Enforcement Unit and specialized equipment for the dive team.

The Posse has supported the DARE program in North County elementary schools, which trains students to develop good decision-making skills and understanding of the harmful effects of substance abuse, bullying and violence.

For more information, visit www.sbsheriffsposse.org.

