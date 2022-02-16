Hartmann endorses Capps for Board of Supervisors

Joan Hartmann, chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, has endorsed Laura Capps in the race for the board’s 2nd District seat.

The seat is currently occupied by Gregg Hart, who is running this year for state Assembly.

In announcing her endorsement Tuesday, Supervisor Hartmann cited Ms. Capps’ work as a member of the Santa Barbara Unified School District board and president of the Community Environmental Council.

She noted that as a school board member, Ms. Capps has helped the district to go from 0 to 14 solar energy installations at 21 campuses,

She also noted Ms. Capps’ efforts on behalf of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, CommUnify and schools, efforts that helped to triple the participation of families in free summer meal programs.

“Laura has a proven record of significant accomplishments while being known as an upbeat, gracious and collaborative leader,” Supervisor Hartmann said in a statement. “She will be a highly valued colleague and much admired member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.”

So far, no one else has announced a candidacy in the 2nd District race.

— Dave Mason