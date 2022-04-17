Hartmann holding office hours

SOLVANG — Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Chair Joan Hartmann will hold in-person office hours on April 28.

Supervisor Hartmann, who represents the 3rd District, will hold “County on Your Corner” office hours from 2-4 p.m. at the Mid-County Office, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang.

“Stop by to share your thoughts and discuss issues that are important to you,” an invitation said.

Supervisor Hartmann has served on the board since 2017. Her district includes Lompoc, most of Goleta, the Gaviota Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley.

For additional information, contact Gina Fischer at 805-568-2192 or at gfischer@countyofsb.org.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn