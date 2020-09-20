Hartmann to hold virtual office hours

Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann is holding virtual office hours in the month of September, and invites community members to join from home.

Community members can ask questions, share ideas and learn about community projects. Ms. Hartmann will hold office hours from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday for Solvang residents and 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday for Guadalupe residents.

Visit https://calendly.com/supervisorjoanhartmannvirtualofficehours to set up a 15-minute appointment according to region.

Once an appointment is confirmed, attendees will receive a Zoom link via email.

Call Alma Hernandez at 805-568-2192 with any questions.

— Mitchell White