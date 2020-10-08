Hartmann to hold virtual office hours

Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann is holding virtual office hours over the next several weeks, and invites community members to join from home.

Community members can ask questions, share ideas and learn about community projects. Office hours are divided by geographic area and include: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. today for Isla Vista residents; 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 for Los Alamos residents; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14, and noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 for Solvang residents; 3:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 for Guadalupe; and 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 5 for Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village residents.

Visit https://calendly.com/supervisorjoanhartmannvirtualofficehours to set up a 15-minute appointment according to region.

Once an appointment is confirmed, attendees will receive a Zoom link via email.

Call Alma Hernandez at 805-568-2192 with any questions.

— Mitchell White