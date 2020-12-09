Hartmann to hold virtual office hours

Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann is holding virtual office hours over the next several weeks.

She invites residents to join her virtually from home.

Community members can ask questions, share ideas and learn about community projects. Office hours are divided by geographic area and include: 2 to 3 p.m. today for Solvang residents; 3 to 4 p.m. today for Los Alamos residents; 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday for Isla Vista residents; and 5 to 5:45 p.m. Dec. 16 for Tanglewood residents.

More locations and hours will be announced in the coming months.

Visit calendly.com/supervisorjoanhartmannvirtualofficehours to set up a 15-minute appointment according to region.

Once an appointment is confirmed, attendees will receive a Zoom link via email.

Call Alma Hernandez at 805-568-2192 with any questions.

— Mitchell White