Hartmann to hold virtual office hours

Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann is holding five virtual office hours in the month of September, and invites community members to join from home.

Community members can ask questions, share ideas and learn about community projects. Ms. Hartmann will hold office hours at the following times and areas: 3 to 4:30 p.m. today for Los Alamos; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday for Isla Vista; 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17 for Tanglewood; noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 23 for Solvang; and 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 for Guadalupe.

Visit https://calendly.com/supervisorjoanhartmannvirtualofficehours to set up a 15-minute appointment according to region.

Once an appointment is confirmed, attendees will receive a Zoom link via email.

Call Alma Hernandez at 805-568-2192 with any questions.

— Grayce McCormick