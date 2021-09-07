Hartnell defeats City College women’s soccer team

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team lost Friday to Salinas-based Hartnell College during the New Balance Showcase in Ventura.

SANTA BARBARA CITY COLLEGE STAFF

VENTURA — Despite a late goal from Helene Lervik, the Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team was unable to overcome a two-goal halftime deficit, falling to Hartnell College 2-1 Friday in its final game at the New Balance Showcase.

“We started brightly and had good chances early on, including Theresa English putting one just wide,” head coach John Sisterson said. “But we fell behind due to an unfortunate own goal and a very dubious penalty call when everyone thought the defender had defended very well.”

The Vaqueros (1-1) didn’t play to their normal standards following the converted penalty kick, eventually going into halftime trailing 2-0. However, they would find a breakthrough in the 75th minute when Madison Mitchell put in a great corner for Lervik to smash it in from close range, bringing SBCC within one score.

“The women picked themselves up at half time and went out with a very positive attitude, getting very close to scoring on a number of occasions,” Sisterson said. “We pressed very hard and always looked like we were going to score, creating numerous chances even in extra time last minute, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

Goalkeeper Analea Pule posted two saves defending the SBCC net. Santa Barbara’s offense finished with 13 shot attempts.

“It was a very positive second half and Juliana Alaniz did very well when she came on in midfield,” Sisterson said. “We were unlucky to at least not tie the game, and there were a lot of positive things to build and work on.”

After two straight away from Santa Barbara to open the season, the Vaqueros will be home for their next three outings. Their home stand begins with a 2 p.m. showdown against Taft today.

