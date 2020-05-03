HARTNETT, Dolores L.

Born – March 28, 1932

Died – April 25, 2020

Born on Easter Monday in Santa Barbara, CA. Her maiden name was Saccanaghi and her baptismal surname was listed as Crawford. Dolores attended 12 years of Catholic School, graduating in 1951. Dolores has been a member of Reina Del Mar, Parlor #126 – Native Daughters of the Golden West since she was 16 years old. She danced with “Las Fiesteras” for many years. Dolores was chosen to represent Santa Barbara in 1955 and rode on a float in the Fiesta Parade. She continued to be involved with the Fiesta for many years.

In 1954 she married Daniel J. Kammeyer and became a loving mother to six boys; David, Dwayne, Darryl, Derek, Dale & Drew. She moved to Genesee, Idaho for 7 years, moved back to Santa Barbara for five years then to Portland, Oregon for fifteen years before returning to Santa Barbara in 1980. Dolores married Alwyn N. Hartnett in 1981 and added two step-daughters; Diane and Dorene. Dolores and Al spent many years square dancing. She worked for Raytheon and retired in 1994. Dolores cared for her mother Anita Joyal and is a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Goleta. Dolores’ love, kindness and compassion for all manner of creatures, especially cats, knew no bounds. She will be missed by all who knew her. There will be no “in person” service at this time. A Mass of Intention will be held on line Sunday, May 3rd at 10 AM by St. Mark’s University Parish with Father John Love.

